Covalent (CQT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.42 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $42.32 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00102053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00136094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.30 or 1.00004371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.31 or 0.06789211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.36 or 0.00770032 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

