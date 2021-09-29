Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.96. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

