Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.01% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

