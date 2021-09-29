Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.38 ($80.45).

1COV traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €57.82 ($68.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

