CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $690,200.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRAI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $741.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $102.15.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

