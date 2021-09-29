Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

TSE VFF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.52. 85,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,660. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.13 million and a P/E ratio of -132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.89. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

