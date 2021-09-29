Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.30 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $92.75 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $150.47 or 0.00351018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

