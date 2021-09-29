Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $723.42

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.42 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 388.20 ($5.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 388.20 ($5.07), with a volume of 928,340 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

The stock has a market cap of £997.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

