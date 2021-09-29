Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $723.42

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.42 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 388.20 ($5.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 388.20 ($5.07), with a volume of 928,340 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £997.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.