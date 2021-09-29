Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.37 Per Share

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CRWN stock remained flat at $GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Wednesday. 8,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of £74.11 million and a PE ratio of 166.00. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44).
About Crown Place VCT
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.