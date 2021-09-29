Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.90 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00012028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $1.35 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,808 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

