Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001438 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00895236 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

