Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.