Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
