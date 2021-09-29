Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $242.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $393,439.74 and $242.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.