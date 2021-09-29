CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $540,782.64 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00484721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001738 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

