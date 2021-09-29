CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce sales of $25.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $104.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $133.02 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,101,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 over the last 90 days.

LAW opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

