CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$17.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 166,970 shares.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

