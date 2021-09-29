CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO Sells $319,360.47 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

