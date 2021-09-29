CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO Sells $319,360.47 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
