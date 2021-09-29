CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $333,813.82 and approximately $932.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $43.82 or 0.00106238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00136046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,287.07 or 1.00085649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.97 or 0.06826310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00773284 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.