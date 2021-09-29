Curate Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Curate has a market cap of $16.28 million and $875,381.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.