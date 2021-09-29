CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

