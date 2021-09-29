Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $378.38 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $378.38 or 0.00882389 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $149,792.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,805 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

