Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 4.6%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.47. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

