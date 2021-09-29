CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 4%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. 1,820,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,287,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.59.

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

