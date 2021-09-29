D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.74. 97,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

