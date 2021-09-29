DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. DAD has a market cap of $59.60 million and approximately $491,639.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.