DAFI Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378,762.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $378,762.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

