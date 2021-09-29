Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.16

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.16 and traded as low as $321.96. Daily Journal shares last traded at $322.96, with a volume of 1,969 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.16. The company has a market cap of $445.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daily Journal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

