Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires 18,256 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. 112,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,927. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

