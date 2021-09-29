Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. 87,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

