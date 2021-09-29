Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 8,214 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

