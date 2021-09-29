Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.