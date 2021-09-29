Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

DASTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

