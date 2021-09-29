Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

DDOG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -812.54 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

