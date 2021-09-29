Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $796,781.25 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. 1,809,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,846. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.