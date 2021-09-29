Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0909

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $351,816.13 and approximately $14,112.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00665247 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.01083752 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,868,629 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

