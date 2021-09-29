Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $172,719.93 and $6,662.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00136283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.49 or 1.00184672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.53 or 0.06812280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00775228 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 692,990 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

