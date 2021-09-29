DEAPcoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

