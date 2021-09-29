Decentral Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $533,991.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $205.08 or 0.00493816 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $67.96 million and $533,991.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.50 or 0.99756149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.78 or 0.06792180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.00785120 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,392 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

