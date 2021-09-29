Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

