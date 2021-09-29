DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,566.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $2,566.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022715 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,567,322 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

