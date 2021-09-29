DeHive (DHV) Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $569,176.73 and $545,552.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.