Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Denbury worth $28,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

