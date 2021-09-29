Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.80 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $413.84 million and $48.80 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

