Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 2,192 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

LMT traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,573. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.88 and a 200 day moving average of $372.14. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

