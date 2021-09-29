Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 29,800 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,628. The firm has a market cap of $580.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

