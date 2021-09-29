Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 64,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,414 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 894,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 386,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,548,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

