Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 50,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

