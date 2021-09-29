Depth Token Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Depth Token has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $64,240.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00168517 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

