Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 260 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.92 ($2.87).

IAG opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.41. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

