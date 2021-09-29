Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €135.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.13 ($138.98).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €112.50 ($132.35) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

